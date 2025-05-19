The promoter’s choice benefitted Christopher Bell, who chose a two-tire strategy to catch and pass Joey Logano to win a million dollars and pick up his first All-Star Race victory. Caleb Barnes and Kevin Nix recap what ended up as a fun All-Star night at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Logano stayed out after the promoter’s caution waved, and Bell drove up to the front. After racing beside each other for a number of laps, which included Logano running Bell very high, Bell used the door of his No. 20 Toyota to clear the No. 22 Ford and drive away.

The duo discuss Logano’s comments after the race, which included words about Bell’s move at the finish and the use of the promoter’s caution.

The conversation ends with thoughts on whether or not North Wilkesboro deserves a points race following Sunday’s (May 18) race, which set a record for the most lead changes in an All-Star event at 18.

Caleb Barnes Caleb began sports writing in 2023 with The Liberty Champion, where he officially covered his first NASCAR race at Richmond in the spring. While there, Caleb met some of the guys from Frontstretch, and he joined the video editing team after graduating from Liberty University with degrees in Strategic Communications and Sports Journalism. Caleb currently work full-time as a Multi-Media Journalist with LEX 18 News in Lexington, Kentucky and contributes to Frontstretch with writing and video editing. He's also behind-the-scenes or on camera for the Happy Hour Podcast, live every Tuesday night at 7:30!