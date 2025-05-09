Brenden Queen Survives Overtime, Wins ARCA Race at Kansas

For the second time in the 2025 ARCA Menards Series season, Brenden “Butterbean” Queen led the race when the white flag flew, yet a caution flag sent the race into overtime. This time, he survived the one-flag green-white flag overtime to score the victory at Kansas Speedway on Friday, May 9 night.

“Pinnacle Racing Group, baby,” Queen said about where the speed in his No. 28 Chevrolet came from.

“Right here, Off Axis [Paint] got the mullet on the helmet and that baby was flapping in the wind tonight,” he continued to tell FOX Sports 1. “We haven’t had a waffle and I let one get away at Phoenix. And of course that’s going through my mind at the end of this race but, at the same time, that’s what a racecar driver lives for is an opportunity to redeem yourself. These guys worked so hard on this car. The only thing I could do is win for them and take them to Waffle House tonight.”

Butterbean went to victory lane for the second time in both 2025 and his career. In the four races this season, he has two wins, three top fives and three top 10s.

His win at Kansas seemed destined as he led the most laps and had the best long-run racecar. In overtime, he held onto the lead, winning by 0.275 seconds ahead of William Sawalich.

“Yeah that first segment we were a little too loose, and in the second segment we were a little bit too tight,” Sawalich said post-race. “Didn’t have what it took tonight but also didn’t have a bunch of help on restarts. And the second lane was really tough to launch in, had some wheel spin, but he did a good job. Proud of my JGR boys for bringing me a good car and our Starkey Camry was pretty good.

In his first start of the season, Mason Mitchell finished third followed by his Venturini Motorsports teammate Lawless Alan in fourth.

Lavar Scott finished fifth, Andy Jankowiak in sixth, Jason Kitzmiller in seventh, Lanie Buice in eighth, Spencer Gallagher in ninth, and Ryan Vargas in 10th.

The fourth race of the 2025 season went caution-free for the first half of the race. Yet with 20 laps to go, Michael Maples spun.

The field pitted, yet shortly thereafter, Thad Moffitt attempted to clear himself ahead of Scott. Moffitt was unsuccessful, costing himself a top-10 finish as he wound up 16th.

Butterbean never wavered. He set sail for victory lane, took the white flag, yet as he rounded turn 4, the caution came out for Isabella Robusto wrecking hard after racing alongside Buice.

As he described it post-race, his final restart was successful as he captured the win, complete with a joyous celebration.

ARCA next heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway on Memorial Day weekend. The field will compete on Friday, May 23, at 6 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.