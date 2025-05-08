Another episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen is here, this time featuring an in-depth interview with NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie Carson Kvapil.

The driver of the No. 1 for JR Motorsports talks about his rookie campaign thus far, along other many other topics, including some other forms of racing that may be on his calendar throughout the rest of the year.

Stephen Stumpf also joins the program to discuss some of the latest news and notes from around the sport, including the NASCAR championship races being moved back to Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2026.

The soundbite of the week comes courtesy of NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece. The RFK Racing competitor was none too pleased with Carson Hocevar after an incident that took place during last weekend’s race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.