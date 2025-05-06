On this week’s episode of Frontstretch Happy Hour, hosts Trey Lyle, Dalton Hopkins and Michael Massie are joined by PRN radio broadcaster Mark Garrow to dive into the future of Texas Motor Speedway.

Afterward, the quartet react to Tony Stewart‘s recent opinions of the Daytona 500 and if the Great American Race has lost its spark as the three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion suggests.

Additionally, they speak on the upcoming Netflix season of NASCAR: Full Speed that releases on Wednesday, May 7, and what they would like to see out of the new installment of the documentary.

Finally, the group reacts to the news of Homestead-Miami Speedway being announced as the championship race for 2026 and the subsequent rotating championship race format NASCAR announced earlier on Tuesday.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

Dalton Hopkins Dalton Hopkins began writing for Frontstretch in April 2021. Currently, he is the lead writer for the weekly Thinkin' Out Loud column, co-host of the Frontstretch Happy Hour podcast, and one of our lead reporters. Beforehand, he wrote for IMSA shortly after graduating from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 2019. Simultaneously, he also serves as a Captain in the US Army. Follow Dalton on Twitter @PitLaneCPT

Trey Lyle A Graduate of Virginia Tech in Sports Media and Analytics, Trey Lyle has been covering NASCAR since 2021 as the producer of the Fast Lane with Ed Lane on VTRN Sports 93.3 FM in Lynchburg, Va. Trey joined FS in 2023 to cohost Happy Hour and help out on the podcast front as the producer for Brining the Heat with Bryan Nolen. Now, he oversees the entire podcast operation for Frontstretch.