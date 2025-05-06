The NTT IndyCar Series and Formula One both graced fans of the United States on Sunday (May 4) as IndyCar took on the “Augusta National of Motorsport” at Barber Motorsport Park and F1 raced around Hard Rock Stadium at the Miami International Autodrome.

Alex Palou put on the most dominant win of his IndyCar career, leading all but nine of the 90 laps ran at Barber. Can anyone from the field challenge this guy? The duo of Wyatt Watson and Tom Blackburn also discuss the lack of excitement that could be stemming from the hybrid power unit and the lack of cautions seen so far this season.

After a third win in a row for Oscar Piastri and McLaren at Miami, the biggest story from the Sunshine State involved Lewis Hamilton and the poor communication between him and his race engineer. Also, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris add yet another chapter to their on-track interactions at the start of the race.

