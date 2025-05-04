NASCAR Standings After Texas

Cup Standings After Texas

Joey Logano goes from last to first, winning Sunday’s (May 4) NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway just one week after getting disqualified at Talladega Superspeedway.

The win was the 37th of Logano’s Cup career, and it marked the first-ever Cup win for his sponsor AAA after entering the series in 2005. Of Logano’s last five Cup wins, four of them saw him lead fewer than 10 laps.

Kyle Larson led a race-high 90 laps at Texas but had to settle for fourth after losing control of the race on a restart with 23 laps to go. He does, however, close the gap to William Byron in the regular season point standings with a 50-point day. The two are now separated by just 13 points, while third place on back are more than a full race behind.

Up Next: The AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 11. Coverage will begin at 3 p.m. on FOX Sports 1.

Xfinity Standings After Texas

Larson continued his dominance in the Xfinity Series on Saturday (May 3) with an impressive drive, coming from the back to the front twice on the way to his second Xfinity win of the year while subbing for an injured Connor Zilisch.

Justin Allgaier looked to have the car to beat for much of the race, but a collision with Kris Wright on lap 155 ended his day after leading 99 laps. Allgaier continues to lead the regular season points by a healthy margin, but he’ll have to wait until 2026 for a chance at a Texas win that has continued to elude him.

NOTE: Part-time drivers who are eligible for series points but ineligible for the championship will not be displayed in these graphics.

Up Next: The BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 24. Coverage will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on your local CW provider.

Truck Standings After Texas

After leading the most laps in three of the last four NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races — only to win none of them — Corey Heim finally returned to victory lane in dominant fashion at Texas on Friday (May 2) by leading 96 of the race’s 174 laps.

Heim has led the most laps in five of the eight Truck races this season, and he continues to lead the series in wins, laps led and total points scored by wide margins.

Up Next: The Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway on Saturday, May 10. Coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.