There were several new developments in 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports’ case against NASCAR this week, mainly is regards to responses from other sports leagues who were asked to provide financial information in regards to payouts.
- On April 29, Liberty Media requested that its deadline for a response to the motion to compel be pushed back to May 6. Meanwhile, IndyCar, which originally had a teleconference scheduled with 23XI and FRM set for May 1, requested that said teleconference be rescheduled for Monday, May 5.
- The NHL’s response to a subpoena and information request from 23XI and FRM stated that the request was ‘broad’ and that the teams are requesting “highly confidential financial and commercial information”.
- In a similar vein, the NBA and NFL called the teams’ motion ‘flimsy’ and said 23XI and FRM did not suggest that the financial records they hope to obtain are pertinent to their dispute with NASCAR. Both leagues also said that even if the financial information was to be obtained by 23XI and FRM, it would be “outweighed by a manifest lack of proportionality.”
- According to court documents, not even the NFL’s own clubs have access to financial information that 23XI and FRM asked for, save for documents that relate to a team’s own salary cap information. Those reports are are protected from disclosure to teams themselves.
A member of the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA), Samuel also covers NASCAR for Yardbarker, Field Level Media, and Heavy Sports. He will attend the University of Arkansas in the fall of 2025.