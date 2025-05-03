Nashville ARCA East Qualifying Cancelled, Max Reaves On Pole

The rain has not let up in Nashville, Tenn., and as a result, qualifying for the ARCA Menards Series East Music City 150 at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Saturday afternoon (May 3) has been cancelled. The starting field has been set by owner points per the ARCA rulebook.

As a result, Five Flags Speedway winner Max Reaves will start on pole in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. This will be Reaves’ second career pole in ARCA as he will be hunting for his second career win and second win of 2025 tonight at Nashville.

Zachary Tinkle will start alongside Reaves in the No. 11 Fast Track Racing car. He has one top 10 in his 2025 campaign when he finished 10th at Five Flags Speedway.

It is an all Fast Track Racing second row as D.L. Wilson will start in third place. Wilson is making his second ARCA Series East start of 2025, with his first taking place at Five Flags Speedway. Mike Basham will roll off fourth in the No. 9 car for Fast Track Racing as he will also be making his second start of 2025 after beginning his season at Five Flags Speedway.

Nate Moeller will complete the top five in the No. 06, This is Moeller’s first time starting in the top five competing for Wayne Peterson Motorsports. Moeller also works as the crew chief for the No. 06 car when he is not racing.

ARCA veteran Takuma Koga will start in sixth behind Moeller. Koga has 133 starts in ARCA’s three main touring series, with 125 of those starts coming in the ARCA West Series. Koga’s first start was in 2002.

Quinn Davis, Hunter Wright, Brad Smith, and Tyler Reif round out the starting top 10 from seventh to 10th, respectively.

The Music City 150 will go green Saturday night (May 3) at 9:30 p.m. ET. Coverage will begin at 9:15 p.m. ET on FLORacing.