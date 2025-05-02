Texas Truck Qualifying Canceled, Tyler Ankrum on Pole

Practice and qualifying for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Texas Motor Speedway has been canceled due to weather.

According to the series rule book, last week’s winner Tyler Ankrum will start on the pole for Friday night’s (May 2) race.

Ankrum will be joined on the front row with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing teammate Daniel Hemric.

Jake Garcia, Corey Heim and Grant Enfinger round out the top five.

Kaden Honeycutt, Rajah Caruth, Layne Riggs, Chandler Smith and Jack Wood complete the top 10.

With 32 trucks on the entry list, all drivers will be in Friday night’s race.

The race is set for Friday, May 2, at 8 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.