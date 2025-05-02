NASCAR on TV this week
#18: Tyler Ankrum, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, LiUNA! Chevrolet Silverado
(Photo: NKP)

Texas Truck Qualifying Canceled, Tyler Ankrum on Pole

by

Practice and qualifying for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Texas Motor Speedway has been canceled due to weather.

According to the series rule book, last week’s winner Tyler Ankrum will start on the pole for Friday night’s (May 2) race.

Ankrum will be joined on the front row with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing teammate Daniel Hemric

See also
Patrick Emerling Running North Wilkesboro Truck Race for Henderson

Jake Garcia, Corey Heim and Grant Enfinger round out the top five.

Kaden Honeycutt, Rajah Caruth, Layne Riggs, Chandler Smith and Jack Wood complete the top 10.

With 32 trucks on the entry list, all drivers will be in Friday night’s race. 

Texas Truck Lineup 

The race is set for Friday, May 2, at 8 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
We'd like to hear from you, please comment.x
()
x