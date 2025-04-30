Thad Moffitt, Isabella Robusto Among Talladega Post-Race ARCA Penalties

Isabella Robusto, Thad Moffitt and Garrett Mitchell (Cleetus McFarland) are the three drivers penalized following the ARCA Menards Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, the series announced on April 30. In addition, AJ Moyer’s crew chief Kevin Ingram was fined.

Moffitt finished second, Robusto finished third, Mitchell finished 10th and Moyer finished 28th at Talladega.

Moffitt and Nitro Motorsports team owner Nick Tucker have been penalized 12 points. After coming up oh-so-close to victory, Moffitt drops from seventh to eighth in the standings. Additionally, crew chief Jim Long has been fined $2,500 and placed on probation for the rest of the 2025 season. The penalty to the No. 46 team is a result of a violation of the rulebook concerning minimum/maximum roof heights.

Robusto and Venturini Motorsports team owner Billy Venturini have been penalized 18 points, dropping Robusto from ninth to 14th in the standings. Her crew chief Larry Balsitis has also been fined $3,500 and placed on probation for the remainder of this season. The No. 55 team was found to violate two rules – one referencing NACA duct vent and airflow and another referencing spring seat mounts.

Mitchell has been fined $5,000, placed on probation and is required to complete driver safety training. Driver safety training is mandated because it’s his second violation of the driver personal safety equipment rule. He was previously penalized following the preseason test at Daytona International Speedway.

Lastly, Ingram, crew chief for the Moyer Petronino Racing No. 88, has been fined $1.000 and placed on probation. His penalty stems from the rulebook violation of Window Net, which references the safety equipment SFI specification and label. Team owner/driver Moyer only completed 73 of the 77 laps due to a mechanical failure DNF.