Legacy Denied Preliminary Injunction in RWR Lawsuit

Legacy Motor Club’s preliminary injunction in its lawsuit against Rick Ware Racing was denied by a a North Carolina judge on April 30.

Legacy filed a complaint against Ware earlier this month, alleging that Ware had agreed to sell one of its NASCAR Cup Series charters to the team in 2026 but had since backed out of the agreement.

Ware provided a statement shortly after the suit denying Legacy’s claims.

The injunction would have kept RWR from either selling or leasing the charter in question while the legal action played out in court.

In a statement to The Athletic‘s Jordan Bianchi, a spokesperson for RWR said that the team “is gratified by the Court’s decision in this case. It’s good to be vindicated.”

RWR currently fields the No. 51 full time in the Cup Series for Cody Ware. Legacy has the Nos. 42 and 43 for John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones.