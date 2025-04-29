NASCAR collectables have existed in one form or another for almost as long as the sport itself.

Fans wearing shirts and hats decorated with a driver’s name or number can be spotted in pictures and videos dating back more than 50 years.

As the sport grew, other racing-related trinkets began to appear, such as cups, lighters, jackets and even seat cushions. But it can be argued that no souvenir ever took off quite as profoundly as diecast cars.

Diecast replicas of NASCAR stock cars have a history that seems to mirror the trajectory of the popularity of the full-size cars that they mimic.

A significant catalyst in the evolution of NASCAR diecasts was the 1968 debut of the Hot Wheels brand of toy cars. While not directly connected to any form of auto racing, the toys proved wildly popular and were an early indication that there may indeed be a market for them.

In 1980, a toy company named for its founder, Fred Ertl, began producing 1/64 scale replicas of Richard Petty‘s famed No. 43 car. The following year, four additional offerings were released. These had minimal detail and were essentially the only option through most of the 1980s.

1989 brought the debut of what would become one of the most formidable players in the NASCAR diecast arena: Racing Champions. A handful of cars were produced, featuring adhesive decals for the number and driver name and blank panels where sponsor logos would typically be.

Hot Wheels’ primary competition, Matchbox, entered the scene in 1990, backed by the power of a movie tie-in. Days of Thunder was in theaters, and Matchbox was selling two different sets of cars that were featured on the big screen. There were also lower quality versions that made their way into kids’ meals at Hardee’s restaurants.

Racing Champions continued to expand its lineup in 1991, focusing on variety, while one of the founders of the brand departed to form his own company. This would eventually become Action Collectables, another epic name in the history of diecast racecars.

1992 was a year of transition for the sport, and that was equally apparent on the diecast scene. First, Racing Champions began using period-accurate bodies along with higher quality components. The company’s focus on variety continued, as they produced more than 300 different offerings. They also rolled out a “premier” version, which sported fully painted graphics, detailed interior and underbody and, for the first time, rubber tires.

Hot Wheels also joined the fun for the first time, as did Revell, which (up until that point) had almost exclusively manufactured models of all types of vehicles, from tanks to muscle cars to airplanes.

Finally, the Racing Collectables Club of America, or RCCA, was formed that year. It was a pay-to-join club that gave members access to exclusive cars that weren’t available anywhere else. This proved to be a lucrative opportunity for dealers that wanted to buy and resell the hottest items.

The next couple years featured many new releases but not much in terms of innovation. That is, until the Intimidator rattled diecast collectors’ cages across the land. In May of 1995, Dale Earnhardt ran the “Winston Select Special,” a silver car that served as the first one-time special paint scheme in the modern era of NASCAR. In fact, the term “special paint scheme” became a widely-used phrase by the existence of this one car. It was stunning to see a Goodwrench No. 3 that wasn’t black, and while the car ended up impacting the turn 4 wall that night, it impacted the diecast game even more.

Replicas of the car were produced by Action, which by then was the exclusive maker of Earnhardt diecasts. It practically flew off of shelves across the country, and by summer of 1995, was fetching astronomical amounts on the secondary market. After all, while Racing Champions and Hot Wheels were sold in retail chains, Action was only available through authorized dealers, further limiting access to the coveted replica.

Watching the fervor from the sidelines, Racing Champions wanted a way to generate a buzz around its product line. So in 1996, the company introduced “Chase” cars, limited quantity cars that featured detail graphics but were chrome rather than painted traditional colors. Twelve drivers were selected to be included, and only 1,996 pieces of each one were made. The Jeff Gordon release remains highly sought after to this day. Each subsequent year, Racing Champions continued the practice, but the quantities were increased. Naturally, while it improved the odds of finding one, the value of and fanfare surrounding the line tapered off.

Still, Racing Champions was crushing the competition in terms of variety. Whether full or part time, nearly every driver seemed to be represented in its lineup. It also produced the majority of the NASCAR Xfinity (Busch) Series field and several Craftsman Truck Series competitors. There were even occasions where a driver was replaced mid-season and the company would put out an identical car with the new driver’s name on it.

Action had the exclusive license to make cars of diecast purchasers’ favorite subject, Earnhardt, as well as providing fans with accurate depictions of alcohol and tobacco sponsored cars. Revell also had this ability, as these cars were not permitted to be sold in retail chains. This was because such stores stocked the cars in the toy department, which violated laws against advertising alcohol and tobacco to minors.

Upon joining Kyle Petty as a primary sponsor in 1997, Hot Wheels ramped up its involvement. The company was able to produce a decent assortment of cars, including ones that were compatible for use on the tracks and ramps they sold.

Also in 1997, a new company threw its hat into the NASCAR diecast ring. While it didn’t make a huge impact at the time, the name Winner’s Circle is one that collectors and fans would come to know all too well in the future.

The shelves were getting pretty crowded at this point, but the proverbial pie seemed big enough for each manufacturer to have a slice. But changes were on the horizon for the NASCAR diecast market, and not all of them were positive.

Next week: The second installment of NASCAR Diecast: A Mighty Fall & Revival.