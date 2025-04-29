On this week’s episode of Frontstretch Happy Hour, hosts Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Caleb Barnes are joined by Shake N Bake Sports’ Collin Fern.

Fern describes SNB Sports, which is a YouTube series featuring himself, NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers Jesse Love, Connor Zilisch and Daniel Dye and others playing golf as well as other antics.

The three hosts and Fern debate rough driving penalties, as the ones earned earlier this season by both Sammy Smith and Austin Cindric don’t mean much after both drivers won their way into the playoffs. The quartet also discuss the boring racing and fuel saving that went on in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. How should NASCAR go about fixing this once-great form of racing?

The Athletic recently reported that NASCAR offered the teams a chance to make the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway “Run what you brung,” meaning the only inspections would be for safety reasons. The teams turned down that offer. The Frontstretch Happy Hour crew get into why it was declined and what it would take for that kind of situation to happen.

Finally, in honor of the recent trend of 100 people vs. a gorilla, the guys talk if 100 NASCAR drivers could take down a gorilla.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

