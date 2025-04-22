CARS Orange County Entry List

The zMAX CARS Tour heads to Rougemont, N.C., Saturday night, April 26, as round four of the 2025 season is set to take place at Orange County Speedway.

Both the Pro Late Models and Late Model Stock cars will be in action for the Folsom Fence Supply 250.

Saturday night at the Orange County high banks will mark the 13th race at the track for the Tour, second only behind Hickory Motor Speedway in series history.

Thirty-two Late Model Stock cars will try for 28 spots, so four cars will be sent home.

Chase Burrow will return with his No. 00 after starting the first two races of the season.

Camden Gullie and his No. 01 will make their second attempt at starting a feature this year after missing the show at New River All-American Speedway.

Mason Bailey returns with the Alpha Sports No. 05 after a 17th-place finish at Wake County Speedway.

Five-time Orange County track champion Terry Dease will attempt his first start of the year with the Tour, driving his No. 06.

Series veteran Andrew Grady returns with the TG Motorsports No. ` after skipping the event at Cordele Motor Speedway.

Like Grady, Clay Jones is back in the Markham Enterprises No. 1 after skipping the race at Cordele.

Three-time series champion Bobby McCarty is back in his McCarty Motorsports No. 6 for the second time this season. McCarty finished second in the season opener at New River.

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Newman will attempt his CARS debut in the Matt Piercy No. 7.

Tate Fogleman will attempt his first series start of the season in the JFCO Motorsports No. 8.

2020 Series champion Jared Fryar and the JM Racing No. 14 will attempt their second start of 2025.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Layne Riggs will pilot the Tom Usry Racing No. 17 in his CARS return.

Tyler Reif will drive the No. 27 for Matt Piercy Racing after multiple Pro Late Model starts this season.

Joining fellow Truck driver Riggs, Kaden Honeycutt is in the No. 71 for Hettinger Racing.

The race will be held on Saturday, April 26, at 7 p.m. ET, with coverage via FloRacing.

2025 CARS Orange County Entry List

Late Model Stock

No. 00: Chase Burrow (Chase Burrow Motorsports)

No. 01: Camden Gullie (Camden Gullie Racing)

No. 03: Lanie Buice (Lee Pulliam Performance)

No. 04: Ronnie Bassett Jr. (Bassett Racing)

No. 05: Mason Bailey (Alpha Sports)

No. 06: Terry Dease (Dease Racing)

No. 1: Andrew Grady (TG Motorsports)

No. 1J: Clay Jones (Markham Enterprises)

No. 2P: Brandon Pierce (Carroll Speedshop)

No. 2: Ryan Wilson (Ryan Wilson Motorsports)

No. 4: Kade Brown (R&S Race Cars)

No. 4E: Parker Eatmon (Mike Darne Racing)

No. 4S: Donovan Strauss (Hettinger Racing)

No. 6: Bobby McCarty (McCarty Motorsports)

No. 7: Ryan Newman (Matt Piercy Racing)

No. 8: Tate Fogleman (JFCO Motorsports)

No. 11: Buddy Isles Jr. (VanDyke Racing Performance)

No. 14: Jared Fryar (JM Racing)

No. 15: Ryan Millington (Saville Millington Motorsports)

No. 16: Chad McCumbee (McCumbee Elliott Racing)

No. 17: Layne Riggs (Tom Usry Racing)

No. 22: Carson Loftin (Nelson Motorsports)

No. 27: Tyler Reif (Matt Piercy Racing)

No. 28: Landon S. Huffman (Pinnacle Racing Group)

No. 29: Landen Lewis (KHI Racing)

No. 44: Conner Jones (Mike Darne Racing)

No. 57: Landon Huffman (Carroll Speedshop)

No. 71: Kaden Honeycutt (Hettinger Racing)

No. 71B: Jake Bollman (Jake Bollman Motorsports)

No. 81: Mini Tyrrell (Timmy Tyrrell Racing)

No. 88: Connor Hall (JR Motorsports)

No. 88: Doug Barnes Jr. (Lee Pulliam Performance)

Pro Late Model

No. 6: Ben Maier (Setzer Racing)

No. 6L: Brandon Lopez (Bryson Lopez Racing)

No. 15: Rodney Dowless (Walker Motorsports)

No. 24: Jade Avedisian (Wilson Motorsports)

No. 25: Isaac Kitzmiller (Rackley WAR)

No. 31: Kaden Honeycutt (Bryson Lopez Racing)

No. 47: Tyler Reif (Bryson Lopez Racing)

No. 51: Luke Baldwin (Rick Ware Racing)

No. 61: Evan McKnight (Setzer Racing)

No. 62: Keelan Harvick (Rackley WAR)

No. 82: Taylor Hull (Asphalt Anarchy)

No. 97: Dylan Garner (Dylan Garner Racing)