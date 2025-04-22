ARCA Talladega Entry List

The ARCA Menards Series will head to Talladega for the series’ second superspeedway race this year on Saturday, April 26.

Thirty-eight cars have been entered in the race, which means that, barring any changes before the race, all cars will make the field.

Ben Peterson will be making his first start of 2025 in the Peterson family-owned No. 0 car. Peterson’s last start was at the ARCA Talladega race in 2024.

Eric Caudell is making his second start of 2025 in his self-owned No. 7 car. Caudell’s last start was the season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

ARCA Menards Series veteran Ed Pompa is also returning at Talladega after running Daytona. Pompa is in the No. 10 Fast Track Racing car.

Other FTR cars with changes from Phoenix Raceway include Bryce Haugeberg in the No. 11 and Matt Kemp, making his season debut, in the No. 12.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver and two-time ARCA Menards Series East champion William Sawalich returns to the series in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18.

Nick White will make his first start of 2025 in the No. 22 Drew White Motorsports car after the team withdrew from Daytona.

Spencer Gallagher will make his first start in the national ARCA series since 2014 in the No. 23. Gallagher returned to ARCA in the East Series last weekend at Rockingham Speedway.

Jake Finch makes his second main ARCA Menards Series start of 2025 in the No. 25 Venturini Motorsports car.

Tim Richmond will drive the No. 27 in his second ARCA start of 2025 after previously running Daytona.

Garrett Mitchell, also known as Cleetus McFarland on YouTube, will return to the ARCA Menards Series in the No. 30. Mitchell made his ARCA debut at Daytona.

Tim Goulet returns to the main ARCA Menards Series for the first time since 2024 in the No. 31 Rise Motorsports car.

Ryan Huff is making his 2025 debut in the No. 36. His last start came in 2024 at Kansas Speedway; he failed to qualify at Daytona.

Hunter Deshautelle will return at Talladega in the No. 57. He previously ran Daytona.

Steve Lewis Jr. is slated to drive the No. 62 for his first 2025 ARCA start after failing to qualify at Daytona.

Ryan Roulette is entered in the No. 67 for Maples Motorsports as he returns after running Daytona in February.

Scott Melton and Nolan Wilson are back in Kimmel Racing’s Nos. 68 and 69.

Amber Balcaen will return to ARCA in the No. 70 after competing at Daytona as well.

Bryan Dauzat will drive his self-owned No. 75 in his second ARCA start of 2025 after racing at Daytona.

Becca Monopoli returns in the No. 86 in a partnership between City Garage Motorsports and Clubb Racing Inc.

AJ Moyer is another returning driver from the season opener at Daytona, as he is entered in the No. 88.

Caleb Costner will race in the main series for the second time in 2025 after previously running Daytona, driving his own No. 93.

Longtime ARCA competitor Dale Shearer will run his first race of 2025 in the No. 98.

The General Tire 200 is scheduled at 12:30 p.m. ET. Coverage can be found on FOX Sports 1.