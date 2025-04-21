Nick Sanchez Returning to Trucks With Spire at Texas

Nick Sanchez will return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Texas Motor Speedway with Spire Motorsport, the team announced April 21.

Sanchez will run the team’s No. 07.

This will be the first appearance Sanchez has made in the series since making the move to the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season.

Last year, Sanchez started on the pole at Texas and brought home a third-place finish. He was able to score two truck victories last year at Daytona International Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway while driving for Rev Racing, whose Truck team operated via a partnership with Spire at the time.

Sanchez currently sits 17th in the Xfinity standings with Big Machine Racing, having earned one top five and four top 10s in his rookie season.

He’s the seventh driver to be announced to pilot the No. 07 in 2025.