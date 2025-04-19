Connor Zilisch Scores Rockingham Pole

Connor Zilisch set the fastest time in Xfinity Series qualifying from Rockingham Speedway with a speed of 149.536 mph.

The pole marks the fourth of Zilisch’s career and his third this year.

Unfortunately for Zilisch, a tire gone flat in his qualifying run will require an unapproved adjustment, meaning he will start the race from the rear.

While Zilisch will start out back, the provisional lineup as set by qualifying time has him at the top with Parker Retzlaff alongside on the front row.

Nick Sanchez qualified third ahead of Kasey Kahne, who qualified fourth-quickest in his long-awaited NASCAR return.

The Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotas of William Sawalich and Brandon Jones qualified fifth and sixth, respectively.

Row four in the provisional lineup finds Jesse Love in seventh and Justin Allgaier in eighth.

Christian Eckes, in ninth, and Austin Hill in 10th round out the top ten qualifiers. Once the race begins, Sam Mayer will inherit the 10th and final starting spot after Zilisch drops to the back.

With 40 cars competing for only 38 starting positions, Katherine Legge and Dawson Cram failed to qualify.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the green flag from Rockingham Speedway at 4 p.m. ET, with coverage on the CW.