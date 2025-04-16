The NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway received a lot of negative reaction after tires did not fall off as expected.

The topic of the Next Gen car and how it races on short tracks became a primary focus of discussion after the race, and has continued into the Cup Series’ lone off week.

Can anything be done to fix the short track package with the Next Gen car?

Frontstretch’s Kevin Nix answers this week’s question for NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch’s YouTube channel.