This weekend, open-wheel racing fans were treated to a swath of action from both the NTT IndyCar Series and Formula 1 in the form of the Grand Prix of Long Beach and the Bahrain Grand Prix, respectively.

Fresh off their on-the-ground-coverage duties for Frontstretch in Long Beach, Danny Peters and Bryan Nolen join the show to recap their impressions of one of IndyCar’s most prestigious races before Peter Molloy offers his interpretations of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Will Kyle Kirkwood be the antidote to Alex Palou‘s dominance in IndyCar? Has Oscar Piastri emerged as the decisive title favorite in F1? Would Max Verstappen ever really leave Red Bull? Only time will tell, but Frontstretch can venture a guess or two.

"The Pit Straight" is Frontstretch's open-wheel racing podcast