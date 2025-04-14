Happy Hour: Kenny Wallace on the Return of the Rock

On this week’s episode of Frontstretch Happy Hour, hosts Trey Lyle, Dalton Hopkins and Michael Massie are joined by former NASCAR driver and media personality Kenny Wallace to dive into the aftermath of an underwhelming NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Wallace, candid as always, speaks on the state of the sport and the meaning behind NASCAR’s upcoming return to Rockingham Speedway.

Finally, with the return of Kasey Kahne, the quartet nominate a few other retired drivers they would also like to see return to compete in a one-off event.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

