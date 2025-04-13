Justin Rothberg, Judson Holt, Adrian Kunzle Sweep GT Weekend at Long Beach

Raw speed wins some races. Others, through cunning and grit.

But at Long Beach, Justin Rothberg didn’t just win — he orchestrated a symphony of control, composure and command.

From the moment the green flag waved for the GT America Powered by AWS Race 2, Rothberg’s Turner Motorsport BMW was untouchable. With his third straight podium and a weekend sweep, Rothberg isn’t just chasing a title; he’s shaping the early narrative of the 2025 season.

“Last year I was learning the team, learning the series, learning the car, learning everything,” Rothberg said post-race. “Now, I’m back. I know the track, I know the car, and I know the team that I’m really comfortable with.

“They have been giving me a car that has worked perfectly for me. Everything is perfect; I couldn’t ask for a better weekend.”

Not far behind in terms of brilliance was Adrian Kunzle, who took the GT2 class and made it look almost effortless. With CJ Moses as his only class competition, Kunzle could have cruised. Instead, he delivered a performance marked by intention and intensity, controlling the tempo and never leaving a door open.

In a race defined by fine margins and fewer passing zones, his dominance was more than just speed — it was presence.

The GT4 class, however, brought its own flavor of theater. It was Judson Holt, for Fast Track Racing, who ultimately stood tallest, but not without a fight. The early GT4 laps saw Holt and Paul Sparta (Random Vandals Racing) locked in a duel that was as much psychological as it was mechanical. Lap after lap, the two BMWs danced through the confines of the circuit like heavyweight fighters in a phone booth.

But motorsport can be cruel. With 21 minutes to go, Sparta ran over a nail, his pace dropping as fast as his tire pressure. Holt seized the moment with the poise of a veteran, claiming the lead and, eventually, a clean sweep of his own.

In SRO3, Mirco Schultis, holding strong in fifth, was struck down by mechanical misfortune just past the halfway mark, a reminder that even strong drives can be undone by the smallest failure.

The drama crescendoed in the final laps, when James Sofronas and Blake McDonald put on a show for third overall that will be talked about long after the tires cool. Sofronas, a master of defense in his GMG Racing Audi, absorbed relentless pressure from the faster McDonald, lap after lap.

With just 45 seconds to go, McDonald made a bold, if ill-timed, lunge into the hairpin. The result was contact and heartbreak for Sofronas — who dropped to seventh — and a short-lived promotion for McDonald.

Race control was swift and stern: a penalty for McDonald dropped him to eighth, handing third to Elias Sabo, whose quiet consistency in the Flying Lizard Motorsports BMW paid dividends in the end.

When the dust and rubber finally settled on the streets of Long Beach, the headlines wrote themselves: Justin Rothberg, the conductor; Adrian Kunzle, the tactician; Judson Holt, the battler. Three drivers, three flawless weekends and a trio of statements made loud and clear.