Kyle Kirkwood drives for Andretti Global during the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series Grand Prix of Long Beach

(Photo: Travis Hinkle/Penske Entertainment)

Kyle Kirkwood Grabs 2nd Pole at Long Beach

Kyle Kirkwood pushed aside Alex Palou, the driver of the year so far, for the pole for Sunday’s (April 13) Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach in the NTT IndyCar Series.

Kirkwood scored the fast lap with a time of 1:06.91 seconds.

“When your in an Andretti Global car at Long Beach you know your going to be quick, so happy to capitalize on that here today,” Kirkwood said.

Not only did the No. 27 beat the defending NTT IndyCar Series champion, fellow teammate Colton Herta will also be on the outside of the front row.

“Front row lockout with Colton,” Kirkwood said. “Thought it was going to be him or I and after that first quali run, he was super quick and I was super quick. And I knew it was going to be dogfight between him and I. You got to be so happy with that right? A front row lockout with Andretti Global here.”

Palou will line up third, with technical alliance teammate Felix Rosenqvist fourth.

Andretti Global has a history of performing well from the front row, and its street course setups continue to be top notch in the paddock.

Now Kirkwood will role off from the same grid position from which he won this race in 2023. He is heading into Sunday on a 23-race winless streak but has two top 10s on the year.

Marcus Ericsson will roll off fifth, putting all Andretti cars in the top five. Scott McLaughlin saved what was looking like another terrible Team Penske day by earning sixth.

Firestone Fast 6

Kirkwood continued a consistent qualifying day by setting the fastest lap, 1:06.91 seconds. Herta just missed the pole by 0.23 seconds.

There were no incidents in the final round.

PositionDriverNumberTeam
1Kyle Kirkwood27Andretti Global
2Colton Herta26Andretti Global
3Alex Palou10Chip Ganassi Racing
4Felix Rosenqvist60Meyer Shank Racing
5Marcus Ericsson28Andretti Global
6Scott McLaughlin3Team Penske

Round 2

For the second straight session, Kirkwood bested Palou, but he wasn’t the only Andretti car to do it; teammate Herta ran second fastest. In fact, all three Andretti cars found themselves advancing. 

Christian Lundgaard, who was in the top six as he was on a final run, went in too hot and into the tire barrier. The ensuing red ended the session and relegated from sixth to 12th. Rosenqvist was pushed up one spot and made the Fast 6.

Alexander Rossi earned his second top-10 start in a row with his eighth.

PositionDriverNumberTeam
7Marcus Armstrong66Meyer Shank Racing
8Alexander Rossi20Ed Carpenter Racing
9Pato O’Ward5Arrow McLaren Racing
10David Malukas41AJ Foyt Enterprises
11Nolan Siegel6Arrow McLaren Racing
12Christian Lundgaard7Arrow McLaren Racing

Round 1

Group 1

Lundgaard was fastest in the first qualifying session. Herta put together a final lap to bump up to second fastest, but he ended up touching the outside wall out of the hairpin as he completed the lap.

Both Team Penske cars in the session — Will Power and Josef Newgarden — missed advancing out of the first group for the second race in a row. At The Thermal Club, all three Penske drivers failed to make the top six in their groups. Newgarden reported that Rosenqvist held him up in the hairpin, but replays didn’t appear to back up that assertion, as race control did not penalize the Swede.

As far as incidents go, Rosenqvist ran off track earlier before the Newgarden lap, overshooting one of the turns and ended up pitting. Power brushed the wall but seemed to continue on without much damage to his car. It was reminiscent of Scott Dixon‘s touch that damaged his wheel and toe link in the morning practice.

PositionDriverNumberTeam
13Will Power12Team Penske
15Josef Newgarden2Team Penske
17Kyffin Simpson8Chip Ganassi Racing
19Sting Ray Robb77Juncos Hollinger Racing
21Conor Daly76Juncos Hollinger Racing
23Devlin DeFrancesco30Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
25Rinus VeeKay18Dale Coyne Racing

Group 2

Kirkwood led the group, doing something no one else has seemed to do all year: beat out Palou. McLaughlin saved Penske’s day, advancing to round two, but he had a close call when his last hot lap was ruined by Santino Ferrucci ahead of him. Luckily, McLaughlin’s previous circuit kept him safe. 

Second-year driver Christian Rasmussen led the majority of the session, until drivers started setting laps on the faster alternate tires. However, it continues to show the early-season promise from Ed Carpenter Racing. His teammate Rossi advanced.

Ferrucci ended in the session in the runoff with an issue with his No. 14 AJ Foyt Chevrolet. On his exit out of turn 8, he hit the wall with the left rear and was done.

Defending race winner Dixon will have to work his way through the field if he is to repeat on Sunday. But the six-time series champion is a master at leveraging race strategy to his advantage, so it’s not out of the question.

PositionDriverNumberTeam
14Scott Dixon9Chip Ganassi Racing
16Graham Rahal15Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
18Christian Rasmussen20Ed Carpenter Racing
20Louis Foster45Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
22Callum Ilott90Prema Racing
24Robert Shwartzman83Prema Racing
26Santino Ferrucci14AJ Foyt Enterprises
27Jacob Abel51Dale Coyne Racing

IndyCar Long Beach Lineup

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach will start at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 13, with coverage on FOX.

Tom Blackburn

Tom is an IndyCar writer at Frontstretch, joining in March 2023. Besides writing the IndyCar Previews and frequent editions of Inside IndyCar, he will hop on as a fill-in guest on the Open Wheel podcast The Pit Straight. A native Hoosier, he calls Fort Wayne home. Follow Tom on Twitter @TomBlackburn42.

