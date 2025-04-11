Bristol Truck Qualifying Canceled, Daniel Hemric Takes Pole

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying session at Bristol Motor Speedway for tonight’s (April 11) race has been canceled due to rain.

As a result, per the series rule book, last week’s Martinsville Speedway winner Daniel Hemric will lead the field to the green.

Hemric’s McAnally-Hilgemann Racing teammate Tyler Ankrum will start alongside on the front row.

Front Row Motorsports’ Chandler Smith will start third, with TRICON Garage driver Corey Heim starting in fourth. Jake Garcia completes the top five.

Ben Rhodes, Stewart Friesen, Ty Majeski, Layne Riggs and Andres Perez round out the top 10.

With 35 drivers entered, every driver will race tonight in Bristol.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Bristol will take place tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1, barring further weather-related issues.