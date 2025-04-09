The 2025 season marks the first year in NASCAR history that a fastest lap has points on the line.

The Xfinity Fastest Lap initiative awards one point to the driver that runs the fastest single lap of a race, and that bonus increases the maximum points a driver can earn in one race to 61 (71 for the Coca-Cola 600). And as we saw last November, every point a driver can earn will come in handy during the playoffs.

An interesting tidbit to track as the season goes on will be how often the driver with the fastest lap ends up winning the race. Through the Cup Series race at Darlington on April 6, there have been 21 races run across NASCAR’s top three series, with two drivers who earned the bonus point also claiming the checkered flag: Denny Hamlin in the Cup Series race at Martinsville, and Justin Allgaier in the Xfinity Series race at Homestead.

Below is a chart of the drivers that earned the bonus point (as well as the speed they ran) in every Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series race run this year. The chart will be updated weekly as more races are completed.