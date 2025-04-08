On this week’s episode of Frontstretch Happy Hour, hosts Trey Lyle, Dalton Hopkins and Michael Massie dive into aftermath of an underwhelming NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway.

One of the big topics going into the race was whether or not Throwback Weekend had run its course. The trio debate whether NASCAR should scrap the concept, revamp it or keep it as is. They also select which throwback schemes from this past weekend were the best.

The guys also talk about Kyle Larson‘s early and late wrecks in Sunday’s (April 6) race. In the first wreck, was Larson being too aggressive too early, and is that part of a bigger issue? For the wreck at the end, should he have still been on the track at that point in the race?

Ryan Blaney was on his way to his first win of the season prior to Larson’s second crash. He ultimately lost the lead on pit road and failed to get back to the front. It’s the latest in a line of blown opportunities by the No. 12 team when they had a race-winning car. The three hosts discuss whether the loss of these potential playoff points will come back to bite Blaney in the playoffs.

William Byron led the opening 243 laps of Sunday’s race, and for a while, it seemed he may lead every lap. The No. 24 lost the lead through the lone full green-flag pit cycle and wasn’t able to race back up to the front. The gang argue whether it was entertaining to watch Byron’s greatness on display in the early portions or if it was bad for the series to see such a little amount of passing on the day.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

