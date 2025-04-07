Caleb Barnes and Samuel Stubbs recap the throwback action at Darlington Raceway where Denny Hamlin stole the win with a clutch pit stop.

The throwback race had a throwback feel with one car dominating. The last long green flag run also felt a little familiar with a great long run car moving to the front. However, in modern-day NASCAR fashion, 395 miles of strategy went out the window with a late restart.

William Byron, the dominant car who lead 243 laps, and Ryan Blaney, who drove to the front at the end, both could not get the job done. With that in perspective, the guys discuss what teams and drivers should even look for to try and compete for a race win.

There’s a lot to talk about, and only a few minutes to do so. Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!

Caleb Barnes Caleb began sports writing in 2023 with The Liberty Champion, where he officially covered his first NASCAR race at Richmond in the spring. While there, Caleb met some of the guys from Frontstretch, and he joined the video editing team after graduating from Liberty University with degrees in Strategic Communications and Sports Journalism. Caleb currently work full-time as a Multi-Media Journalist with LEX 18 News in Lexington, Kentucky and contributes to Frontstretch with writing and video editing. He's also behind-the-scenes or on camera for the Happy Hour Podcast, live every Tuesday night at 7:30!