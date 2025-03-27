This week’s edition of Bringing the Heat With Bryan Nolen showcases a one-on-one conversation with driver of the No. 42 in the NASCAR Cup Series, John Hunter Nemechek.

The 2021 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion spoke Frontstretch’s Michael Massie on a variety of topics, perhaps most notably his paint scheme at Homestead-Miami Speedway that featured Backstreet Boys.

Nemechek also discusses his strong start of this year as opposed to that of last year.

Afterward, Dalton Hopkins joins the show to talk about the latest news and notes around NASCAR. Throwback weekend is ahead at Darlington Raceway next weekend, and the guys talk about some of the notable schemes that will be featured on the track.

The soundbite of the week comes courtesy of Bubba Wallace. The No. 23 finished a season-best third last week at Homestead. Wallace comments on how his team was finally able to finish the job on a complete race weekend.

Watch below or listen wherever you get your podcasts.



https://youtu.be/8vYFah3RnVg









