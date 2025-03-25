Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull pipeline veteran and current senior driver at Racing Bulls, may finally get his chance in a race-winning car at the upcoming Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix, if the writing on the wall is to be believed.

With Liam Lawson‘s frustrating F1 debut in mind, Red Bull is rumored to be considering the prospect of promoting Tsunoda to Lawson’s seat for the Japanese Grand Prix, allowing Tsunoda to compete for a top team in front of his home crowd. Wyatt Watson and Tom Blackburn join Alex Gintz to discuss the merit of this move and evolving team dynamics at McLaren before shifting gears and touching on the Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix and the state of affairs for McLaren’s stateside operation.

“The Pit Straight” is Frontstretch‘s open-wheel racing podcast, available during the racing season weekly on Tuesdays on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and right here on the web.