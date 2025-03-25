Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More
Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull pipeline veteran and current senior driver at Racing Bulls, may finally get his chance in a race-winning car at the upcoming Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix, if the writing on the wall is to be believed.
With Liam Lawson‘s frustrating F1 debut in mind, Red Bull is rumored to be considering the prospect of promoting Tsunoda to Lawson’s seat for the Japanese Grand Prix, allowing Tsunoda to compete for a top team in front of his home crowd. Wyatt Watson and Tom Blackburn join Alex Gintz to discuss the merit of this move and evolving team dynamics at McLaren before shifting gears and touching on the Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix and the state of affairs for McLaren’s stateside operation.
“The Pit Straight” is Frontstretch‘s open-wheel racing podcast, available during the racing season weekly on Tuesdays on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and right here on the web.
Alex is the IndyCar Content Director at Frontstretch, having initially joined as an entry-level contributor in 2021. He also serves as Managing Director of The Asia Cable, a publication focused on the international affairs and politics of the Asia-Pacific region which he co-founded in 2023. With previous experience in China, Japan and Poland, Alex is particularly passionate about the international realm of motorsport and the politics that make the wheels turn - literally - behind the scenes.