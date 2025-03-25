On this week’s episode of Frontstretch Happy Hour, hosts Trey Lyle, Dalton Hopkins, Michael Massie and host of the Out of the Groove YouTube show Eric Estepp discuss the Homestead-Miami Speedway breakthrough performances of Alex Bowman, Bubba Wallace and Chase Briscoe.

After Homestead winner Kyle Larson claimed he would have 50 wins with the Gen 6 car, the team also debate on how legitimate that claim is and speculate how many wins Larson may have by the end of his career.

Additionally, the quartet talk about the rumor of Homestead returning as the championship race, and if that is the best course of action. Finally, after Wallace’s near-winning performance at the southern Florida track, has 23XI Racing surpassed Joe Gibbs Racing? Where does it rank among the rest of the NASCAR Cup Series teams?

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

