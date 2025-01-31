Preston Pardus Back With Family-Owned Team in 2025

Preston Pardus will return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Pardus Racing in 2025, Pardus announced Jan. 31.

The No. 50 will run a part-time schedule. He confirmed to Frontstretch that those races at the moment include Circuit of the Americas, the Chicago street course, the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL and the fall Martinsville Speedway event.

“We’re excited to be back in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025,” Pardus said in a team release. “Every time we hit the track, it’s a chance to build our program, gain experience, and showcase what we can do against some of the best teams in the sport.”

In 2024, Pardus made six Xfinity appearances, qualifying for five of them. One of the five starts came with DGM Racing.

His best finish came at the ROVAL with a 21st-place finish. He has three total top 10s in the series in 28 starts since 2019.

