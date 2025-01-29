Justin Haley, Michael McDowell Running Daytona Trucks for Spire

Justin Haley and Michael McDowell will compete in Spire Motorsports’ All-Star trucks in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season opener, the team announced Jan. 29.

Haley will drive the No. 7, while McDowell is in the team’s new No. 07 at Daytona International Speedway.

McDowell is the first driver announced to the No. 07 for 2025, while Haley joins Corey Day in the No. 7.

Both are part of Spire’s NASCAR Cup Series program for 2025.

Rajah Caruth and Andres Perez are Spire’s full-time Truck drivers.

Haley earned three top 10s in the Cup Series in 2024 between Spire and Rick Ware Racing. He has three career Truck wins since 2015 and last competed in the series in 2020.

McDowell joins Spire after scoring two top fives and seven top 10s last year in Cup for Front Row Motorsports. He has just two career Truck starts, the last coming in 2009.