In the final Frontstretch Happy Hour episode of the year, hosts Trey Lyle, Dalton Hopkins, Michael Massie and Caleb Barnes put the final touches on the 2024 NASCAR season in a special Christmas-themed edition.

The quartet talk about the latest in Silly Season, with each host discussing which driver moves they’re excited to watch play out. They also take a look at where the lawsuit of NASCAR vs. 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports currently sits.

In honor of the holiday season, the guys each select who in the NASCAR world belongs on the nice list and who belongs on the naughty one.

As has become tradition in the final Frontstretch podcast of the year, the gang makes wild predictions they expect to play out in 2025.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.