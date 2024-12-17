In the final FrontstretchHappy Hour episode of the year, hosts Trey Lyle, Dalton Hopkins, Michael Massie and Caleb Barnes put the final touches on the 2024 NASCAR season in a special Christmas-themed edition.
The quartet talk about the latest in Silly Season, with each host discussing which driver moves they’re excited to watch play out. They also take a look at where the lawsuit of NASCAR vs. 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports currently sits.
In honor of the holiday season, the guys each select who in the NASCAR world belongs on the nice list and who belongs on the naughty one.
Michael Massie joined Frontstretch in 2017 and has served as the Content Director since 2020. Massie, a Richmond, Va., native, has covered NASCAR, IndyCar, SRX and the CARS Tour. Outside of motorsports, the Virginia Tech grad and Green Bay Packers minority owner can be seen cheering on his beloved Hokies and Packers.
Dalton Hopkins began writing for Frontstretch in April 2021. Currently, he is the lead writer for the weekly Thinkin' Out Loud column, co-host of the Happy Hour podcast, and one of our lead reporters. Beforehand, he wrote for IMSA shortly after graduating from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 2019. Simultaneously, he also serves as a Captain in the US Army.
Caleb began sports writing in 2023 with The Liberty Champion, where he officially covered his first NASCAR race at Richmond in the spring. While there, Caleb met some of the guys from Frontstretch, and he joined the video editing team after graduating from Liberty University with degrees in Strategic Communications and Sports Journalism. Caleb currently work full-time as a Multi-Media Journalist with LEX 18 News in Lexington, Kentucky and contributes to Frontstretch with writing and video editing. He's also behind-the-scenes or on camera for the Happy Hour Podcast, live every Tuesday night at 7:30!
