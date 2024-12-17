NASCAR on TV this week

Happy Hour: It’s a Christmas Episode

Trey Lyle, Michael Massie, Dalton Hopkins and Caleb Barnes

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More

In the final Frontstretch Happy Hour episode of the year, hosts Trey Lyle, Dalton Hopkins, Michael Massie and Caleb Barnes put the final touches on the 2024 NASCAR season in a special Christmas-themed edition.

The quartet talk about the latest in Silly Season, with each host discussing which driver moves they’re excited to watch play out. They also take a look at where the lawsuit of NASCAR vs. 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports currently sits.

In honor of the holiday season, the guys each select who in the NASCAR world belongs on the nice list and who belongs on the naughty one.

See also
2024 Top NASCAR Storylines: SHR Closes Its Doors

As has become tradition in the final Frontstretch podcast of the year, the gang makes wild predictions they expect to play out in 2025.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

About the author

Trey Lyle
Podcast Director

A Graduate of Virginia Tech in Sports Media and Analytics, Trey Lyle has been covering NASCAR since 2021 as the producer of the Fast Lane with Ed Lane on VTRN Sports 93.3 FM in Lynchburg, Va.

Trey joined FS in 2023 to cohost Happy Hour and help out on the podcast front as the producer for Brining the Heat with Bryan Nolen. Now, he oversees the entire podcast operation for Frontstretch.

 

Content Director

Michael Massie joined Frontstretch in 2017 and has served as the Content Director since 2020. Massie, a Richmond, Va., native, has covered NASCAR, IndyCar, SRX and the CARS Tour. Outside of motorsports, the Virginia Tech grad and Green Bay Packers minority owner can be seen cheering on his beloved Hokies and Packers.

Content Director

Dalton Hopkins began writing for Frontstretch in April 2021. Currently, he is the lead writer for the weekly Thinkin' Out Loud column, co-host of the Happy Hour podcast, and one of our lead reporters. Beforehand, he wrote for IMSA shortly after graduating from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 2019. Simultaneously, he also serves as a Captain in the US Army.

Follow Dalton on Twitter @PitLaneCPT

Content Director

Caleb began sports writing in 2023 with The Liberty Champion, where he officially covered his first NASCAR race at Richmond in the spring. While there, Caleb met some of the guys from Frontstretch, and he joined the video editing team after graduating from Liberty University with degrees in Strategic Communications and Sports Journalism. Caleb currently work full-time as a Multi-Media Journalist with LEX 18 News in Lexington, Kentucky and contributes to Frontstretch with writing and video editing. He's also behind-the-scenes or on camera for the Happy Hour Podcast, live every Tuesday night at 7:30!

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Home > Articles > Cup Series
1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
DoninAjax

NA$CAR made the naughty list for a LOT of their decisions in 2024, and it hasn’t even ended yet!

5
0