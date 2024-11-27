Recent NASCAR Innovations That Are Redefining the Sport



NASCAR Innovations That Redefine the Sport

NASCAR is a competition that has always been known for its innovation. From a race at the beach with stock cars to the latest innovations in engine design, there’s always something new. However, the recent changes could redefine the sport and lead to a new era.

The Next Gen cars are the main talking point among fans, and there are also new engines and updates to safety measures. Check out the article to learn more about them along with some innovations in broadcasting and driving.

NASCAR: A History of Innovations

We must look at NASCAR’s history to understand the significance of its modern innovations. The organization itself began as an innovation that protects drivers from sponsors scamming them and guarantees prizes. While the first generations of cars were from stock, later models were completely different and now specialized for racing.

The tracks have also changed from Daytona Beach to specialized multi-purpose stadiums. Even engineering teams can be considered an innovation, as NASCAR racers used to drive borrowed cars. The sport is constantly changing with new technology and features.

New Tracks

Aside from the cars, the tracks are also changing, with new locations. One of the latest tracks, introduced in 2023, is the Chicago Street Course. It was initially a simulated track in the 2021 eNASCAR Series, but after negotiations with Mayor Lori Lightfoot, races at the track were approved for three years.

The course begins and ends on Columbus Drive, passing through Grant Park and several major streets in Chicago. However, some citizens criticize this course for blocking major roads. While the future of the course is uncertain after this year’s event, it does pave the way for future courses in other locations.

The Next Gen Car

Aside from the engines, the cars themselves have also been upgraded, with the recent debut of Gen-7 aka Next Gen vehicles. While these are spec cars, they are close to their stock counterparts with standardized parts like five-speed transmissions and a lower greenhouse. The differences between each car and manufacturer will lie in the body and the engines.

Another important innovation is improved safety measures. Ever since Dale Earnhardt’s crash, NASCAR has been committed to ensuring the safety of drivers. That’s why the Next Gen car has a biometric data system to keep track of the driver’s health, along with reinforced fuel cells, to minimize the chance of fire.

Many teams also use shaker rigs to simulate the race and see how their car holds up. Some of the latest safety innovations in the Next Gen car include:

Carbon fiber composite bodies

Crash resistant fuel cells

Impact absorbing bumpers

Biometric data monitoring systems

While there are some concerns about the parity of Next Gen, these cars are certainly the next generation of NASCAR. As the races continue, what other improvements these cars will undergo remains to be seen.

Reaching a Wider Audience

Even with the most futuristic cars, retaining an audience is crucial to the success of NASCAR. That’s why one of its most important innovations is in broadcasting and broader outreach. Although NASCAR continues its licensing deals with networks, they are moving towards streaming with mobile apps and even in-car cameras. They also have apps that show classic races.

“We’re meeting the demands of a rapidly changing fan base and getting a lot of new people into the sport.” Wyatt Hicks, Vice President of NASCAR Digital

Aside from that, NASCAR is also finding other ways to organize races. Since 2018, the company has launched eNASCAR, which handles all eSports tournaments. Using iRacing, a racing simulation game, it hosts events like the Road to Pro and International Series. Additionally, NASCAR organizes international competitions in Europe, Brazil, Canada, and Mexico.

Preparing for The Future

With the advent of new technology, NASCAR understands that it also needs new engineers familiar with it. That’s why it works alongside companies like Leidos to promote STEM and foster the development of future NASA and NASCAR engineers by hosting events like a showcase of Leidos’ new Lunar Terrain Vehicle.

NASCAR also organizes the Drive for Diversity Driver Development Program, helping train new drivers like Daniel Suárez. In 2022, he became the first Mexican-born driver to win the NASCAR Cup Series. Even Toyota has a program to support the development of motorsports photographers. Whether through new tech or better drivers, NASCAR is committed to innovation.