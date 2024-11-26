The Pit Straight: GM & Cadillac Break Into F1

Max Verstappen won Saturday’s (Nov. 23) Las Vegas Grand Prix, which is nice, but there is bigger news in the world of Formula 1.

After what has felt like an eternity of drama, an American-based team will join the F1 grid starting in 2026. It was announced on Monday that General Motors and the FIA have reached an understanding for a Cadillac-branded team to join the grid in 2026, without the Andretti name at the time of writing.

Michael Andretti and Andretti Global were at the center of a drawn-out and at times hostile effort to get an American team on the grid but the project gained steam after Andretti stepped down from his partner role at the team, which currently competes in the NTT IndyCar Series, Formula E, IMSA and a handful of other series. Now, with the project moving forward in a revised form, it’s time to examine the future of GM in F1.

