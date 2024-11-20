Kris Wright Moving to Xfinity With Our

Kris Wright will drive Our Motorsports’ No. 5 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025, he announced Nov. 20.

Wright replaces Anthony Alfredo, who piloted the car in 2024.

“As we build on our successful 2024 season, we look forward to bringing Kris Wright in as our driver for 2025,” Chris Our, co-owner of Our Motorsports, said in a release. “Kris is coming off his best season in NASCAR and ARCA Menards Series competition, and we are excited to compete together next year. Our goal remains the same: finish every lap and every race on the schedule.”

“I am thrilled to join Our Motorsports for the 2025 season,” Wright added. “I’m equally excited to make my return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series and look forward to hitting the road for 33 weeks to take on the challenges of a full season together.”

Wright contested the full ARCA Menards Series schedule in 2024 for Venturini Motorsports, scoring eight top fives and 12 top 10s.

He also drove two NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races for TRICON Garage, with a best finish of 26th at Pocono Raceway.

Wright has 16 career Xfinity starts, all coming in 2021 and 2022. His best finish is 17th at Watkins Glen International in 2021 for Sam Hunt Racing.

Alfredo earned two top fives and seven top 10s in 2024 for Our. His plans for 2025 are not yet known.