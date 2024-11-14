NASCAR on TV this week

(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography; Graphic: Jared Haas)

Bringing the Heat: Dawson Sutton Is On the Rise

Bryan Nolen, Michael Massie and Trey Lyle

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More

On this episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Michael Massie has an interview with NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Dawson Sutton. Massie and Sutton talk about the latter’s reaction to joining Rackley WAR’s No. 25 for the end of the season and going full time with the team in 2025.

They also discuss his relationship with Kevin Harvick now that he is an advisor for the team and if he is going to keep late-model racing next season.

After the Sutton interview, Nolen is joined by Trey Lyle to discuss NASCAR’s release of broadcast times for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. They also debated whether they would see changes to the playoff format after a report by Sports Business Journal stated that major changes could not come until the 2026 season.

The Soundbite of the Week segment focuses on Joey Logano‘s champion press conference and his thoughts on people criticizing his championship legitimacy. Nolen and Lyle react to his quote and then share their thoughts on Logano’s performance and whether his championship should feel legitimate.

To wrap up the podcast, Lyle rants about how NASCAR and the playoffs should not be compared to stick-and-ball sports because they have no real similarities to the other competitors in racing each week. Nolen then offers praise and insight on the fans’ reaction to Justin Allgaier winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship.

Watch below or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

About the author

Bryan Nolen is the Operations Manager and Multimedia Director for Frontstretch.com. He also hosts the Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen Podcast and occasionally makes appearances on The Happy Hour Podcast. He has a Sportscasting degree from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting. He resides in Boise, Idaho, with his wife, his French Bulldog Archer and two rabbits.

Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

Content Director

Michael Massie joined Frontstretch in 2017 and has served as the Content Director since 2020. Massie, a Richmond, Va., native, has covered NASCAR, IndyCar, SRX and the CARS Tour. Outside of motorsports, the Virginia Tech grad and Green Bay Packers minority owner can be seen cheering on his beloved Hokies and Packers.

Trey Lyle
Podcast Director

A Graduate of Virginia Tech in Sports Media and Analytics, Trey Lyle has been covering NASCAR since 2021 as the producer of the Fast Lane with Ed Lane on VTRN Sports 93.3 FM in Lynchburg, Va.

Trey joined FS in 2023 to cohost Happy Hour and help out on the podcast front as the producer for Brining the Heat with Bryan Nolen. Now, he oversees the entire podcast operation for Frontstretch.

 

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Home > Articles > Frontstretch Podcast Network > Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen Podcast
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
We'd like to hear from you, please comment.x
()
x