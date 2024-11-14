On this episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Michael Massie has an interview with NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Dawson Sutton. Massie and Sutton talk about the latter’s reaction to joining Rackley WAR’s No. 25 for the end of the season and going full time with the team in 2025.

They also discuss his relationship with Kevin Harvick now that he is an advisor for the team and if he is going to keep late-model racing next season.

After the Sutton interview, Nolen is joined by Trey Lyle to discuss NASCAR’s release of broadcast times for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. They also debated whether they would see changes to the playoff format after a report by Sports Business Journal stated that major changes could not come until the 2026 season.

The Soundbite of the Week segment focuses on Joey Logano‘s champion press conference and his thoughts on people criticizing his championship legitimacy. Nolen and Lyle react to his quote and then share their thoughts on Logano’s performance and whether his championship should feel legitimate.

To wrap up the podcast, Lyle rants about how NASCAR and the playoffs should not be compared to stick-and-ball sports because they have no real similarities to the other competitors in racing each week. Nolen then offers praise and insight on the fans’ reaction to Justin Allgaier winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship.

Watch below or listen wherever you get your podcasts.