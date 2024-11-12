DXDT Racing Reveals 2025 Endurance Cup Drivers

DXDT Racing revealed the three drivers Tuesday (Nov. 12) that will drive their Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R in the five Michelin Endurance Cup races in 2025. It will be a mix of existing and new drivers to the program.

The No. 36 Chevrolet will be shared by Charlie Eastwood, Alec Udell and Salih Yoluc. The lineup features two drivers with experience in the Corvette and one in Yoluc who will be experiencing it for the first time.

“We’re thrilled with our IMSA [Michelin] Endurance Cup driver lineup for the 2025 season,” said team owner David Askew in a press release. “Salih has a very impressive résumé and has found success around the world in different disciplines and series. Charlie has proven his ability, and he knows his way around the car better than almost anybody [and] Alec, we already know we have a great driver who can make the difference for us down the stretch in these endurance races. He’s proven his speed, and he knows this car and team like the back of his hand.”

Udell drove for DXDT Racing in Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS in the team’s second entry in the Pro class starting at Circuit of the Americas in May. Teamed with Tommy Milner, Udell shared in seven overall victories and eight Pro victories in a row. The duo finished second in Pro points despite missing the first two weekends of the season.

Eastwood split time this year between IMSA and the FIA World Endurance Championship in two different types of cars. In IMSA, he raced in the Rolex 24 at Daytona for Andrew Wojteczko Autosport, where the team’s No. 17 Corvette finished 18th in GTD.

His primary job in IMSA was racing in LMP2 for Tower Motorsports for the full schedule, minus Daytona. Ultimately, he made four starts for the team with a best finish of a pair of sixths at Watkins Glen and Road America.

Yoluc’s driving schedule was split between the United States and Europe this year. He made his IMSA debut as part of the Michelin Endurance Cup for Lone Star Racing. In the five races for Lone Star Racing in their Mercedes, Yoluc’s best finish was an eighth in the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

In Europe, he raced part-time in Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS for Racing Team Turkey (fielded by AF Corse) in a Ferrari 296 GT3 in the series’ Gold Cup. The duo’s best finish was 20th overall in Race No. 1 at Brands Hatch, but their best finish in class was a third in Race No. 1 at Misano.

The three endurance drivers will make their debut in an IMSA-sanctioned test session at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday. The session technically begins Friday, but that day will be for prototypes only.

As of now, the team does not currently have a fourth driver for Daytona. That driver, along with the two drivers that will comprise the lineup for the sprint races, will be announced at a later date.