Despite a late charge from Ryan Blaney, Team Penske stablemate Joey Logano held on at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday (Nov. 10) to claim his third NASCAR Cup Series title.

Adam Cheek and Bryan Nolen discuss Logano’s third championship, the impact of the playoff format on how this crown will be viewed in years to come and Phoenix as the title venue overall.

Adam Cheek Adam Cheek joined Frontstretch as a contributing writer in January 2019. A 2020 graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, he covered sports there and later spent a year and a half as a sports host on 910 the Fan in Richmond, VA. He's freelanced for Richmond Magazine and the Richmond Times-Dispatch and also hosts the Adam Cheek's Sports Week podcast. Adam has followed racing since the age of three, inheriting the passion from his grandfather, who raced in amateur events up and down the East Coast in the 1950s.