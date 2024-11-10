Bringing the Heat: Live From NASCAR Championship Weekend, Day 3

AVONDALE, Ariz. — On the latest episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Nolen is joined by Stephen Stumpf live from Phoenix as Championship 4 Weekend continues after an epic NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Nov. 9.

Nolen and Stumpf break down Justin Allgaier‘s comeback, from early mistakes that trapped him a lap down to ultimately fighting back to win the championship. They go through the many moments that led to the team finding a way to fight through adversity.

Then, the guys talk about NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Martin Truex Jr.‘s pole position for the final race of his career and the Championship 4 drivers’ performance in the session. Also, will Joey Logano‘s penalty and loss of pit selection for failing pre-race tech inspection come back to bite him?

The podcast wraps up with a preview and their championship picks for the Cup race, which is happening today at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

Bryan Nolen Bryan Nolen is the Operations Manager and Multimedia Director for Frontstretch.com. He also hosts the Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen Podcast and occasionally makes appearances on The Happy Hour Podcast. He has a Sportscasting degree from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting. He resides in Boise, Idaho, with his wife, his French Bulldog Archer and two rabbits. Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen