With one of the most gutsy moves of the season, Tyler Reddick floored it around the wall in the final corner at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday (Oct. 27) to lock himself into a Championship 4 spot in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Adam Cheek and Anthony Damcott break down the improbable win for the the No. 45 team with its back to the wall, as well as issues befalling contenders like Kyle Larson and if Homestead should return as the site of the title race.

Adam Cheek Adam Cheek joined Frontstretch as a contributing writer in January 2019. A 2020 graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, he covered sports there and later spent a year and a half as a sports host on 910 the Fan in Richmond, VA. He's freelanced for Richmond Magazine and the Richmond Times-Dispatch and also hosts the Adam Cheek's Sports Week podcast. Adam has followed racing since the age of three, inheriting the passion from his grandfather, who raced in amateur events up and down the East Coast in the 1950s.