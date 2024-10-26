Tyler Reddick Takes 3rd Cup Pole of 2024 at Homestead

Regular season champion and 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick set a speed of 167.452 mph in Saturday’s (Oct. 26) qualifying to win the pole for the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Reddick earned his third pole the 2024 season and the ninth of his NASCAR Cup Series career. Reddick enters Homestead sixth in the playoff standings, 30 points below the cut line.

Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports fell just shy of Reddick, setting a speed of 167.053 mph. Larson won at Homestead in 2022, while last year’s Homestead winner — Christopher Bell — qualified third. Denny Hamlin, the second Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in the top five, slotted in fourth, while Ricky Stenhouse Jr. earned his first top five start of the season in fifth.

Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace, Daniel Hemric and Justin Haley rounded out the top 10.

Josh Berry was the fastest of the Fords and will line up 12th.

Three playoff drivers will start outside the top 10: Ryan Blaney in 20th, William Byron in 25th and Joey Logano in 26th.

Only 38 teams made qualifying laps in today’s session, two shy of the maximum 40. Therefore, all 38 will race on Sunday.

The green flag for the second race of the Round of 8 will wave on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 2:30 p.m. ET with TV coverage provided by NBC.