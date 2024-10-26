Sean Hingorani on Pole for ARCA West at Kern County

For the second time this season, current championship leader Sean Hingorani will lead the ARCA Menards Series West field to the green flag this evening at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway.

Hingorani, driving for Venturini Motorsports tonight, set the pole with a lap of 18.218 seconds. The lap was eight-hundredths of a second faster than second place.

Rip Michels will share row one with Hingorani, marking the 59-year-old’s best career West start.

Kole Raz will roll off the grid in third and will share the second row with Buddy Shepherd, who is making his first start of 2024 this evening.

Rounding out the top five tonight will be Tyler Reif, who starts fifth. Jack Wood will share row three with Reif, starting sixth.

The remainder of the top 10 sees Jaron Giannini starting seventh, Spencer Davis eighth, Trevor Huddleston ninth and Brent Crews in 10th.

The green flag will fly for this evening’s NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Kern at 11: 15 p.m. ET. The race’s live broadcast will be on FloRacing, though a subscription is needed.