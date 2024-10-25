Bret Holmes Racing Shutting Down

Bret Holmes Racing will close its doors effective immediately and will not return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, the team announced Oct. 25.

Driver Bret Holmes becomes a free agent as a result of the team’s shutdown.

The team said it will not return in 2025.

BHR spent the last few seasons competing in the series after claiming an ARCA Menards Series championship in 2020.

Holmes has two top fives and four top 10s in 56 career starts in the Truck Series and currently sits 18th in the series standings. He was not entered this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the first race the No. 32 had missed this year.

Mike Shiplett, the team’s former crew chief, has moved to Niece Motorsports.