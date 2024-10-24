On this episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Nolen interviews Patrick Donahue, NASCAR Xfinity Series crew chief for the No. 48, currently driven by Parker Kligerman,. They chatted about his feelings about what happened at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL with Kligerman’s near-win, working with Kligerman the last two seasons and his plans with the team in 2025 with rookie Nick Sanchez.

After the Donahue interview, Nolen is joined by Dalton Hopkins to talk about NASCAR recognizing Bobby Allison’s 1971 Bowman Gray win, plus Joey Logano clinching a berth into the Championship 4 with his win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and how it affected the rest of the Round of 8.

For the Soundbite of the Week, Nolen and Hopkins listened to Martin Truex Jr.’s post-race comments about the incident that involved him and collected Chase Elliott and Tyler Reddick. The guys then debate who was at fault during the wreck.

The podcast wraps up with Hopkins discussing Denny Hamlin‘s lack of form to race for a championship at this point in the season and if the stuff off the track is having a big effect on it. Nolen then rants about how people are complaining about Joey Logano making the Championship 4 despite not having a great regular season and compares the Cinderella run to others in the past in sports.

Watch below or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

