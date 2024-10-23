Cadillac Reveals 2025 IMSA Drivers

Cadillac Racing announced the complete driver lineups Wednesday morning (Oct. 23) for all three of the squads running the Cadillac VSeries.R in 2025. There are changes in each squad.

At Action Express Racing, Jack Aitken will be back in the Whelen-sponsored No. 31 full-time. He’ll be joined by Earl Bamber, who will replace Pipo Derani with the team.

Bamber comes from Chip Ganassi Racing, where he currently drives for Chip Ganassi Racing in the FIA World Endurance Championship full-time. Currently, Bamber and teammate Alex Lynn are 13th in Hypercar points with a best finish of fourth at Circuit of the Americas. He also ran a part-time schedule for Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports in the GTD Pro class.

For the endurance races, Frederik Vesti will join the squad. Vesti just made his IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in the LMP2 class for Tower Motorsport on Oct. 12. The former Formula 2 racer ran full-time for COOL Racing in the European Le Mans Series this year, finishing ninth in points with a second-place finish at Paul Ricard and a third-place run at Portimao last weekend.

“We are all very excited to have such an amazing group of talented drivers lined up for the 2025 season,” stated Action Express Racing team manager Gary Nelson. “Everyone here at Action Express has been working very hard to bring together the very best people to create an ideal opportunity to compete for wins and championships for our great sponsors, Cadillac and Whelen. Jack Aitken and Earl Bamber bring a great combination and bringing in a young, talented Frederik Vesti for endurance races adds to what we’re trying to accomplish. We will be sad to see Pipo Derani move on after sharing six years of success. Our fond memories and friendship with Pipo will continue.”

Chip Ganassi Racing is out of the GTP class for 2025. Replacing them is Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Global, which moves over from the Acura fold. Once again, the team will field two full-time entries with a mix of the familiar and the new.

The Konica Minolta-sponsored No. 10 will continue to have Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor in the car full-time. Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor finished sixth in GTP points this year with a victory at Detroit and a third-place finish at Road America.

For the three longest endurance races, Will Stevens will join the squad. Stevens has two previous starts with the team in 2022. He finished second in the Rolex 24 and fourth at Sebring.

Finally, joining the No. 10 for Daytona only is Toyota GAZOO Racing driver Brendon Hartley. Hartley was the endurance driver in the No. 10 this year.

This year, Stevens is full-time in the WEC for Hertz Team JOTA in a customer Porsche 963. With teammate Callum Ilott, Stevens won at Spa and currently sits sixth in Hypercar points.

The second car, No. 40, will continue to have Louis Deletraz and Jordan Taylor together full-time. The duo finished fifth in GTP points with an overall victory at Sebring and third in the Rolex 24 being highlights.

For Daytona, Sebring and Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Lynn will serve as the team’s third driver. He has one previous start with WTRAndretti. That came in the 2017 Mobil 1 12 Hours of Sebring, where he went to victory lane.

At Daytona, the trio will be joined by Kamui Kobayashi, the Toyota GAZOO Racing principal/racer. He re-assumes a role that he had with the team in 2019 and 2020. Both of those starts resulted in overall victories in the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

“I’m excited for the No. 10 lineup in 2025,” stated team co-owner Wayne Taylor. “Three of the four drivers have been with us at least four years and working together. Adding in Will Stevens for the endurance races will be a big advantage as well. All four drivers understand the setups and are used to working closely together – a necessity for winning in Daytona and for being on top in this incredibly close championship.”

“The No. 40 car is an exciting driver line up as well,” Wayne continued. “Louis and Jordan are back together again, and Lynn will be helping with the endurance races. Alex has worked with us before, helping us win the Twelve Hours of Sebring back in 2017. Kobayashi’s abilities speak for themselves, having run with us before and won the Rolex 24 twice, once with Jordan. Everyone in this group works to get the job done, no egos – it is what wins races, especially the Rolex 24.”

All three of the regular driver lineups will be on-track together when offseason testing ramps up in November. Official on-track action will begin with the ROAR Before the 24 on Jan. 17.