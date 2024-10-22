Max Verstappen‘s aggressive driving in defense of third place in Sunday’s (Oct. 20) Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) pushed Lando Norris to — and just beyond — the definition of fair driving.

Just beyond in the eyes of the stewards, at least.

Norris passing Verstappen while both cars ran wide at turn 12 earned the Briton a time penalty and relegated him to a fourth-place finish, behind Verstappen. Wyatt Watson and Michael Finley join the show to discuss the stewards’ interpretation of this moment and whether the penalty assessed to Norris was fair. They also take a microscope to Verstappen’s on-the-edge style of defensive driving that so often pushes the limit of F1 rules.

Finally, we look ahead to the Mexico City Grand Prix and ponder the potential results of both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships as the season finale in Abu Dhabi draws closer.

