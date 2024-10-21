NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C.- After a long, cold night of racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Brenden Queen and Kaden Honeycutt walked away as the 2024 CARS Tour champions.

The night started off with the Pro Late Models, where Spencer Davis held a small six-point lead over Honeycutt at the drop of the green.

Saturday’s race quickly went south for Davis and the No. 29 team. Davis made contact with T.J. DeCaire on lap 5 while battling for second. The contact broke the trackbar on his No. 29, forcing Davis to hit pit road for repairs.

Adding insult to injury, Davis was hit with a rough driving penalty for the incident and was held for two laps by CARS Tour officials.

After that, it was Honeycutt’s title to lose. He led most of the way, briefly losing the lead to Tristan McKee before taking back over to win his third series race of the season. The max points night clinched the title for Honeycutt, who’d been cutting into Davis’ points lead in recent weeks.

Honeycutt was quite emotional in victory lane afterwards.

“It was just a combustion of things,” Honeycutt told Frontstretch. “I’ve run second in this deal twice, both in the stock actually, and I was coming in the bridesmaid again, I definitely didn’t want to come out being second again.

“It just hit me all at once man. Everything we’ve worked for, all the sacrifices we’ve had and just got to that point, and we were able to celebrate it.”

In the night cap, it was Queen who held an unofficial 10-point margin over Connor Hall due to season ending bonus points.

Both drivers survived multiple scares, including when McKee nearly spun Queen in front of the field with 87 laps to go. Queen righted the car, continuing on to finish fifth in what proved to be a battle of attrition at North Wilkesboro.

With Hall finishing fourth, Queen clinched his first CARS Tour title by eight points, just one year after falling five points short to Carson Kvapil in 2023.

“I don’t think there’s anything sweeter than that right now in late model racing,” Queen said of his CARS Tour title. “I won those championships at Langley [Speedway] and they were special, but I think this one here has got to be a little bit bigger.”

Queen’s rise to the top in late model racing has been exponentially quick, with the Virginian claiming the CARS title in only his second season. In his short time with Lee Pulliam Performance, they’ve racked up a South Carolina 400 triumph, two Hampton Heat victories, seven CARS wins and now a championship.

Having already made a few NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts this season, the door has been opened for Queen to potentially make a jump, should the right opportunity present itself.

After ending the season with eight-straight top fives and a championship, Queen has made his case to be the next driver following the Kvapil, Josh Berry path to stardom in a NASCAR national series.