Through The Gears: Vegas Best Bets

Kyle Larson dominated the ROVAL last weekend! We were ready for the three playoff drivers with points to step up in that race and they finished 1-2-3!

After winning last weeks race, the Spring race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and the Fall Vegas race last season, Larson is the HEAVY favorite to win this weekend at +300.

Larson has a 33-point advantage to the playoff cutline heading into Vegas. With as many things that can go wrong for a driver in a NASCAR race – I can’t bet on the No. 5 with that low price. Especially when no driver has won back to back races thus far this season.

We discuss some potential ways to strategize playing Larson this weekend, in order to make the most profit possible with our other picks.

One of the biggest storylines going to Vegas is: Lucky Logano!

Joey Logano punched his ticket into the NASCAR championship two years ago with a win at Las Vegas.



Repeat? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/U3oA3m5EHq — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 18, 2024

After Alex Bowman got disqualified from the ROVAL, Joey Logano was put back into the Round of 8. The last time Logano was in the Round of 8 he went on to win at Las Vegas in 2022 and eventually won the championship.

I think that No. 22 team has a lot of momentum right now and with the experience of being in this position before, I would not be surprised to see Logano battling for the win.

If you want value, the No. 22 has it for Vegas. He is 16-1 to win this race outright and with a win, he would be locked in to the Championship 4. That is important because his odds to win the championship are 12-1 right now. If you like Logano to win Vegas, I’d recommend also betting that championship number, as those odds will go down drastically with a win this weekend.

Speaking of value, Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick bring that for the Toyota’s this weekend.

Reddick and Bell have each finished second in the last two races at this track. They are both also very strong qualifiers, so that closing line value will be evident throughout the race weekend as both drivers are currently around +950 to win.

For more NASCAR Betting plays from Vegas be sure to tune in to Through The Gears wherever you get your podcasts! You can also watch this weeks episode on our YouTube channel linked below. If you have any questions about the betting card feel free to reach out to me at: @tinopattigno on social media!