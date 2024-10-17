On this episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Trey Lyle talks with Doug Rice, president and lead anchor for the Performance Racing Network, ahead of his final race broadcast this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Lyle asks Rice about what he thinks his emotions will be like this weekend and some of his favorite memories during his long career, including his time working with Benny Parsons.

After the Rice interview, Nolen is joined by Stephen Stumpf to discuss the recent announcement of Frontstretch being featured on the car of Blaine Perkins this weekend during the NASCAR Xfinity Series race through its partnership with VIVID EV.

NASCAR Cup Series Managing Director Brad Moran discussing the Alex Bowman disqualification after the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL race last weekend is the focus of the Soundbite of the Week. Nolen and Stumpf offer their thoughts on the ruling by NASCAR and how surprised they were that Hendrick Motorsports did not appeal the penalty.

The show wraps up with some final thoughts on NASCAR officiating in light of the Xfinity finish last weekend and a preview of the Round of 8 in the playoffs starting this weekend.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

Bryan Nolen Bryan Nolen is the Operations Manager and Multimedia Director for Frontstretch.com. He also hosts the Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen Podcast and occasionally makes appearances on The Happy Hour Podcast. He has a Sportscasting degree from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting. He resides in Boise, Idaho, with his wife, his French Bulldog Archer and two rabbits. Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

Trey Lyle A Graduate of Virginia Tech in Sports Media and Analytics, Trey Lyle has been covering NASCAR since 2021 as the producer of the Fast Lane with Ed Lane on VTRN Sports 93.3 FM in Lynchburg, Va. Trey joined FS in 2023 to cohost Happy Hour and help out on the podcast front as the producer for Brining the Heat with Bryan Nolen. Now, he oversees the entire podcast operation for Frontstretch.