Travis Mack Out of Crew Chief Role At Kaulig

Travis Mack will no longer serve as the crew chief for the No. 16 Chevy for Kaulig Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, the team announced Oct. 16.

Darian Grubb takes over from Mack as the crew chief this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with Shane van Gisbergen driving.

“We appreciate the commitment Travis made to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season and wish him well in the future,” the team said in a press statement.

An update regarding Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 Camaro ZL1 in the NASCAR Cup Series: pic.twitter.com/xXMebBh7U1 — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) October 16, 2024

Mack joined the team in January after a swap between Kaulig and Trackhouse Racing with fellow crew chief Matt Swiderski.

The team said in a statement that more announcements about the position will be made in the future.

Grubb was recently the crew chief for van Gisbergen when the New Zealander won in his Cup debut at the Chicago street course in 2023.